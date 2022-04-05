Advertisement

How many fans partied in Lawrence last night?

It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street...
It was estimated that between 15,000 to 20,000 Kansas Jayhawk fans partied on Mass Street following Saturday's win against Villanova.(Greg Payne/KCTV5)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There aren’t even 100,000 people living in Lawrence -- the population at last check was a bit over 96,000 -- and if it seemed like all of them were partying on Massachusetts Street Monday night, that’s because they almost were.

Lawrence Police estimate 70,000 celebrated on the streets of Lawrence after Kansas won the men’s basketball national championship, beating North Carolina 72-69 in New Orleans.

They partied safely, though, for the most part. Police reported three arrests and one notice to appear. There were no serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas

Latest News

FILE
Following national title win, Jayhawks invited to return to Maui
FILE - Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Big 12 Commissioner to step away from role, pave way for new blood
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
Jayhawks back in Kansas for ‘welcome home celebration’
KU national champions gear
Jayhawks fans line up early to get national championship gear in Topeka