How many fans partied in Lawrence last night?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There aren’t even 100,000 people living in Lawrence -- the population at last check was a bit over 96,000 -- and if it seemed like all of them were partying on Massachusetts Street Monday night, that’s because they almost were.

Lawrence Police estimate 70,000 celebrated on the streets of Lawrence after Kansas won the men’s basketball national championship, beating North Carolina 72-69 in New Orleans.

They partied safely, though, for the most part. Police reported three arrests and one notice to appear. There were no serious injuries.

Status Update: With an estimated 70,000 fans celebrating the #NCAA Champion @KUHoops Kansas Jayhawks, we ended the party with minimal incidents. Preliminary reports show 3 arrests and one person issued a notice to appear without a physical arrest. None included serious injuries. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.