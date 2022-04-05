How many fans partied in Lawrence last night?
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There aren’t even 100,000 people living in Lawrence -- the population at last check was a bit over 96,000 -- and if it seemed like all of them were partying on Massachusetts Street Monday night, that’s because they almost were.
Lawrence Police estimate 70,000 celebrated on the streets of Lawrence after Kansas won the men’s basketball national championship, beating North Carolina 72-69 in New Orleans.
They partied safely, though, for the most part. Police reported three arrests and one notice to appear. There were no serious injuries.
