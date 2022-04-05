Head of U.S. Air Force visits McConnell Air Force Base, meets with Airmen over weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Air Force’s top dog visited McConnell Air Force Base and met with Kansas Airmen over the weekend.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III visited the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita on Sunday, April 3.

The Office said Kendall was greeted by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Kansas National Guard leadership then was given a tour of the 184th Wing and briefed on its mission.

“Every day, our Guardsmen make a difference for our state and nation,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Kansas adjutant general. “It is always an honor to showcase their great work to national leadership.”

According to the Office, Kendall was also given the chance to meet and speak with Airmen conducting missions for the 184th Cyber Operations Group, 184th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group and the 134th Air Control Squadron.

“It was an honor and a privilege to have Secretary of the Air Force Kendall visit the 184th Wing and Team McConnell,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, commander 184th Wing. “We take pride in highlighting our Fighting Jayhawks and the work they do in accomplishing our Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Cyber Operations and Command and Control missions.”

After he toured the wing, the Office said Kendall continued his tour of the Air Force Base with the 22nd Air Refueling Wing and the 931st Air Refueling Wing. It said he took a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling aircraft and took a flight in the Air Force’s latest refueling aircraft, the KC-46 Pegasus.

As the secretary of the Air Force, the Office noted Kendall leads the Department of the Air Force, composed of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. It said he is responsible for organizing, training and equipping the forces and for the welfare of nearly 700,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen and their families.

As the department’s senior leader overseeing an annual budget of more than $168 billion, the Office indicated Kendall directs strategy, policy, acquisitions, technology, personnel, and risk management. It said he implements decisions of the President of the United States and Congress and fulfills combatant commanders’ operational requirements.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.