Grace Episcopal Cathedral repairs west tower following summer lightning strike

A lightning strike damaged some of the stone.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Repairs started on Tuesday for a Topeka church that suffered some lightning damage.

According to Kent Wingerson, the facilities manager, the Grace Episcopal Cathedral’s west tower was damaged after lightning struck the tower on August 8.

“Come to find out that about midnight on August 8, we had a clocktower experience from back to the future,” said Wingerson. “Lightning made a direct strike on the Cathedral’s west tower.”

The church went ahead with services on August 8, but their live stream equipment was limited when its sound and video equipment was damaged. During repairs, it has prevented the church from using the front entrance.

On Tuesday, crews took down the damaged pinnacle to be taken to Lardner Cut Stone. They also took down another pinnacle that was not damaged to match the pattern of the new one.

Right now, it is unsure when the pinnacle will return but the church estimates the installation at one month or two.

Wingerson also said that a limestone cross from 1916 has also been taken down so it can be replaced.

”It’s really exciting. These things pretty much are trouble-free, you don’t have stones falling off your building very often maybe you have a roof leak that you need to deal with or something, but this is exciting and we have been anticipating it for a couple of months.”

