GoFundMe created for family who lost one son in Sunday accident, left other potentially paralyzed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help the family who lost their 12-year-old son in a Shawnee County car accident on Sunday which may leave their other son paralyzed.

On Sunday, April 3, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old Landon Turner died due to injuries he sustained in a car accident in Berryton.

The GoFundMe states Turner’s older brother, Dalton, had been driving and also suffered multiple injuries, both cognitive and physical and faces potential paralysis.

Family friend John Wayne, creator of the GoFundMe, said the fundraiser was created to help support the boys’ father, Billy, and his family cover the financial costs incurred from the tragedy.

Wayne indicated no only does the family need help with funeral expenses for Landon, but ongoing medical costs for Dalton’s recovery.

To access the GoFundMe for the Turner family, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.