Following national title win, Jayhawks invited to return to Maui

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the team’s national title win on Monday night, the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has been invited to return to the Maui Invitational in November.

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced on Tuesday, April 5, the 2023 field for the 40th annual Tournament. It said Gonzaga, the University of Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade will meet Nov. 20-22, 2023, at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.

“The Maui Jim Maui Invitational strives to bring the best college basketball teams and talent to the island of Maui and set the precedent for the rest of the season,” said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom. “The 2023 field very well may be the best one, at least on paper, that we’ve ever had. We could not be more excited to return to our home at the Lahaina Civic Center and show these teams the magic of Maui.”

The tournament said teams that have participated in the Maui Invitational throughout the event’s history own 70 of the 82 NCAA championships and seven of those schools have gone on to win the national championship after competing in Maui earlier that season.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field”, said Tom Valdiserri, Executive Vice President of KemperLesnik, the operator of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. “These programs represent the best of college basketball, including the reigning national champions, and we look forward to hosting this historic field in Maui.”

The Invitational said the impressive collection of programs boasts a combined 253 NCAA Tournament appearances, 44 Final Four berths, 17 NCAA Tournament Championship Titles, and three AP Coach of the Year award winners - Jim Boeheim in 2010, Mark Few in 2017 and Bill Self in 2009 and 2016.

The Invitational noted seven of the 2023 participants are ranked in the top 46 all-time winningest schools, including Kansas, Syracuse, UCLA, Purdue, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette. It said four of the eight programs will return as Maui Invitational champions - most recently Gonzaga in 2018 and Kansas in 2019.

The tournament said All-Tournament travel packages and school Booster travel packages for the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be available at a later date.

