Fatality crash reported early Tuesday in Brown County

A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County,...
A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday just south of Powhattan in Brown County, authorities said.(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road. The location was just south of Powhattan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was responding to the scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

