Fatality crash reported early Tuesday in Brown County

POWHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash was reported early Tuesday in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near 170th Road and Goldfinch Road. The location was just south of Powhattan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was responding to the scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

