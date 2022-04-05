Advertisement

Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends as early as April 18.(Source: CNN, Walt Disney World)
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Disney guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends. COVID restrictions will be relaxed as early as April 18 for the traditional character interactions.

Disney parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade starting back two weeks ago.

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland’s famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again the weekend of April 22.

While Disney is getting rid of some COVID restrictions, face masks are still required for all guests, ages 2 and older, on Disney buses and monorails. In Florida, masks are expected indoors for all guests who are not fully vaccinated, and in California, masks are recommended for everyone indoors.

Both parks encourage guests to get vaccinated.

