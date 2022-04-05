Advertisement

Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game

A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida. (Source: WFTS/Ashley Moberg/CNN)
By Jamison Uhler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFTS) - A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida.

Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. They were visiting from their hometown of Chicago.

When the game was canceled early due to a thunderstorm and sent fans running for their cars, the Mobergs found themselves standing under a tree in a parking lot, unable to find their vehicle.

“And there was a bright flash and the loud boom that I heard,” Ashley Moberg said. “The next thing I knew, I was flying out of my shoes and my ears were ringing, and my dad hit his head on the ground and then I hit the ground. I thought my dad was dead for about 10 seconds while I was lying on the pavement trying to figure out whether I had died.”

John Moberg was knocked unconscious and broke his cheekbone when he hit the ground. The necklace Ashley was wearing burned her neck.

A bystander called 911 for help. Both Ashley and John Moberg were taken to the hospital. They were discharged Monday morning, just in time to catch their flight back home to Chicago.

Before heading to the airport, they went back to the spot where they were struck by lightning to commemorate their visit with a photo, walking away with smiles and a sense of humor.

“For everyone who is asking, yes, we got superpowers, and no, we are not allowed to talk about them,” Ashley Moberg said.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas
Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second...
Rock Chalk Champions: KU wins 4th National Title

Latest News

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a House Armed Services...
Top general urges more US troops in eastern Europe
Riley County Police Department Communications Center
RCPD Communications Center begins accreditation process
Crews were responding to a crash late Tuesday morning at N.W. Lyman Road and Topeka Boulevard...
Crews responding to crash at busy North Topeka intersection
Daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE...
Take a Look: Bodycam show baby rescued from sinking car in Maryland