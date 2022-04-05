Advertisement

Crews responding to crash at busy North Topeka intersection

Crews were responding to a crash late Tuesday morning at N.W. Lyman Road and Topeka Boulevard...
Crews were responding to a crash late Tuesday morning at N.W. Lyman Road and Topeka Boulevard on the city's north side.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a crash late Tuesday morning at a busy North Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported at 11:10 a.m. at N.W. Lyman Road and Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

