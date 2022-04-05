Advertisement

City cleans, sanitizes area of Kansas River to help keep homeless population healthy, safe

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Departments throughout the City of Topeka have teamed up to clean up and sanitize an area of the city that will help keep its homeless population healthy and safe.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, April 5, departments partnered to clean up and sanitize city property over the next two days. It said the project will conclude on Wednesday, April 6.

The City indicated the project would be held in areas east of the Kansas Ave. bridge and north of the Kansas River, where a large population of the city’s homeless stay.

With the purpose of the project being public health and safety, the City said the unsheltered homeless who stay on the property will be temporarily relocated. It said they will be able to return after the cleanup is finished at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

