Championship-bound Jayhawks highlight Title IX with warmups

June 23rd, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, requiring gender equity in education programs receiving federal funding.

Just shy of a half-century after the fact, the national championship-bound Jayhawks are using their platform to highlight the importance of equality in sports.

“We just need to support them,” KU guard Christian Braun. “I think the things that they do in sports sometimes go unnoticed, and their talent especially. Just watching the women’s national championship right now, there’s a lot of really, really great players that everybody needs to recognize and really support them.”

KU took the court in Saturday’s Final Four in warmup shirts with Title IX written on the back. On the front: “More is Possible.”

“It’s important to get the equality through men’s and women’s sports,” center Mitch Lightfoot said. “That’s big time. I know the University of Kansas is big on that, and I’m excited that we were able to wear those shirts and represent it.”

“It’s a great platform,” forward Jalen Wilson said. “I was reading the shirt yesterday, on the back of our warm-up again, just reminding myself of how important it is to bring awareness to that stuff. I don’t think it gets the awareness that it deserves. So to be able to wear it on the back of our shirt, warming up in front of 70,000 people is really special.”

