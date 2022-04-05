Capital City to hold e-cycyling event to help bridge digital divide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is hoping to help bridge the digital divide with an e-cycling event that allows residents to give their old electronics away to be refurbished and given to someone who needs it.

The City of Topeka says it and PCs for People - an area technology refurbishing company - will team up to host a free digital e-cycle event on Saturday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Parking Lot 1, 1 Expocentre Dr.

During the event, the City said residents will have the chance to dispose of unused household electronics while also making a difference in the community.

The City noted acceptable devices include desktop computers, laptops, monitors and tablets either in working or non-working condition. After collection, it said PCs for People will reset and repair the devices and give them to residents in need of a digital device.

“This event is a terrific opportunity to help connect our low to moderate-income neighbors, and work towards the City’s digital equity goals,” said Monique Glaude’, Director of Community Engagement and Ombudsman.

The City said the event is part of its new digital equity program, TSC - Get Digital, a coalition composed of community members and stakeholders who want to help close the digital divide in the Capital City.

“Recycling, refurbishing and getting quality unused computers into the homes of our lower-income neighborhoods, is clearly one of the most effective ways of increasing internet adoption and bridging the digital divide,” said Lazone Grays, TSC – Get Digital Coalition Member. “This event highlights the continued commitment by the TSC – Get Digital Coalition to our Topeka community, and I look forward to even greater accomplishments ahead.”

According to the City, the TSC - Get Digital Coalition was made possible through a $250,000 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation.

“TSC – Get Digital is collecting as many laptops and desktops as possible in order for these to be refurbished and provided to qualifying members of our community,” said Scott Gowan, TSC – Get Digital Coalition Member. “Digital Equity is a necessary tool for success in learning, socializing, and seeking support in today’s digital world. Our neighbors who do not have these resources need your support to help them bridge that digital divide.”

The City noted other electronic items can be disposed of at the Shawnee Co. Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 131 NE 46th St. It said there is no charge for disposal with the exception of CRT TVs and monitors.

