Burlington Police attempt to identify two in alleged Hoover’s Thriftway shoplifting incident

Burlington Police are attempting to identify the pair in this photo after a shoplifting incident.
Burlington Police are attempting to identify the pair in this photo after a shoplifting incident.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police are attempting to identify two individuals in an ongoing Hoovers Thriftway shoplifting investigation.

The Burlington Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify two people related to an ongoing shoplifting investigation.

BPD said the crime happened at Hoover’s Thriftway.

Police indicated the incident did not involve the theft of food.

If anyone knows who the pair are, they should call Burlington Police at 620-364-8757.

