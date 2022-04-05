Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Washington state

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches...
Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Faith Collins, 3, who authorities say was abducted from outside her home in Bothell, Washington.

Faith’s mother returned home and took her first child into her apartment. While she was inside, she heard a “screeching sound” from tires and when she went outside, she realized that her car was gone. Faith was still inside the car.

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.

She was last seen weating a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

Authorities are also looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with front end damage and Washington license plate BWW8403.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike on the...
Pedestrian struck and killed Friday night on Kansas Turnpike near Wichita
Kansas head coach Bill Self, left, and North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis talk during a CBS...
Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tilt with common roots

Latest News

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon when the car he was driving left...
Newton man injured when car hits bridge pillar in Harvey County
Two people suffered serious injuries in a Monday evening collision about four miles west of...
Two injured Monday evening in Wilson County collision
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law