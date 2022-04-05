Allen Fieldhouse erupts after KU wins National Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans packed the University of Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse Monday night to watch the national championship game between the Jayhawks and North Carolina’s Tarheels.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the arena in Lawrence erupted with cheers.

“I cannot believe it, it is so unreal right now,” said one fan. Another echoed that saying, “This is the craziest thing I have ever seen. I was just trying to have a good night with my friends and then I remembered KU is meant for this.”

“This is insane, this is my third game ever in Allen Fieldhouse and it is crazy. We love it, we are natty champs, we are on top, we are number one, it was destined to happen.”

After a tough battle with the Tarheels, even coming back from the largest deficit in a national championship game, fans said KU’s chemistry is what contributed to the win.

“The chemistry was there, they love each other, just as much as they love winning. They love each other and they made it happen.”

Another fan added, “Remy Martin came in as a fifth year senior and we still got a team together and we won. Everything was on our side, I mean they are family and we love them so much.”

Those in attendance said this 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship title means more.

“I mean we do this for every single person up there, every single person that could not get up there, and we are the best fan base in the world.”

“I have been a Jayhawk fan all my life and I have not been this happy in a long, long time. I love this place.”

