Agbaji named Final Four MOP

(WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

The Big 12 Player of the Year played 37 minutes in the championship game versus North Carolina, scoring 12 points to go along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

In the semi-final versus Villanova, Agbaji chipped in 21 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

A very emotional Ochai Agbaji hugged his family after winning the National Championship. They hugged him and said “You’re a Champion.” Tears man. @youngoch pic.twitter.com/OcctnD7772 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) April 5, 2022

