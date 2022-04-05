Advertisement

Agbaji named Final Four MOP

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

The Big 12 Player of the Year played 37 minutes in the championship game versus North Carolina, scoring 12 points to go along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

In the semi-final versus Villanova, Agbaji chipped in 21 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Casey Wallace
Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional

Latest News

Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas
Kansas forward David McCormack, center, celebrates after scoring during the second half of a...
Championship-bound Jayhawks highlight Title IX with warmups
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Oak Park High School declares Monday as Och Park Day
Kansas head coach Bill Self, left, and North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis talk during a CBS...
Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tilt with common roots