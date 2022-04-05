AG urges EPA to waive summer E15 ban to protect wallets at the gas pump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Attorney General has urged the EPA to waive the summer ban of E15 fuel to protect Americans’ wallets at the gas pump this year.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller asked the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday, April 4, to allow the sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol - known as E15 - this summer to ease prices at the gas pump.

“Doing so will give the citizens of our states relief from the volatile and record-high gas prices, including price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Schmidt and Miller said in a letter to Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The AG said air-quality regulations prohibit the sale of E15 from June 1 to Sept. 15 in many areas of the nation. He said the EPA has the authority to allow E15 fuel to be sold year-round when “extreme or unusual fuel or fuel additive supply circumstances exist.”

Schmidt and Miller said they encouraged Regan to use the EPA’s emergency waiver authority under the Clean Air Act. They noted that “issuing the waiver would result in both lower pump prices and lower overall tailpipe emissions,” because E15 has lower emissions than E10 - which can be sold year-round.

“Allowing the higher blend of ethanol also would support our nation’s efforts toward reducing our dependence on foreign oil – especially during this time of global instability,” the letter stated.

Schmidt said Kansas and Iowa are among the nation’s top ethanol producers.

To read a full copy of the letter sent to the EPA, click HERE.

