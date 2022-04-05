Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her at assisted living center, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot...
FILE PHOTO - According to police, 63-year-old Doren Davis died after her roommate poured hot cooking oil on her during an argument.(Brothers_Art/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nicole Sanders and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center, police said.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House in St. Louis on March 7.

Davis’ roommate poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Sterbenz
Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident
Clesslynn Crawford
KBI: Shot that killed child in SE Kansas hostage incident was fired by police officer
Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
The KU Men's Basketball team celebrates after a 72-69 national championship win over North...
National Champ Jayhawks set to land in Topeka Tuesday afternoon
Kansas celebrates with the trophy after their win against North Carolina in a college...
Adjustments earn Bill Self second national title at Kansas

Latest News

Tiger Woods hits on the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament...
Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters
Construction of Mars expansion in Topeka
Mars bringing Milky Ways, jobs to Topeka area
An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up...
Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2nd day of deliberations ends with no verdict in Michigan governor kidnap plot case
President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event...
Biden, Obama mark 12 years under Obama’s health care law