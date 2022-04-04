Advertisement

WU tech holds health care career fair

The career fair gave those students a chance to network, getting the conversation started with companies looking to hire.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Washburn Tech got a chance today to prepare for their futures.

More specifically, health care professionals were brought in to talk with students in related fields. The career fair gave those students a chance to network, getting the conversation started with companies looking to hire.

“Whether it’s making connections or getting them set up for an interview or for future possibilities,” Abigail Brooks, a program navigation advisor, said.

Washburn Tech will hold its general career fair Tuesday, and an event Wednesday for students to conduct interviews with interested companies.

