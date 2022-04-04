WU tech holds health care career fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Washburn Tech got a chance today to prepare for their futures.

More specifically, health care professionals were brought in to talk with students in related fields. The career fair gave those students a chance to network, getting the conversation started with companies looking to hire.

“Whether it’s making connections or getting them set up for an interview or for future possibilities,” Abigail Brooks, a program navigation advisor, said.

Washburn Tech will hold its general career fair Tuesday, and an event Wednesday for students to conduct interviews with interested companies.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.