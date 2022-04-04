Ward-Meade Park places finishing touches on Native encampment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ward-Meade Park is preparing to finish its newest feature as the park prepares for Tulips at Twilight. The new area is a Native American encampment that will be lit up for this year’s tulip event. John Bell is the Recreation Programs Supervisor at Ward-Meade Park.

“Anthony and Mary Jane Ward purchased 240 acres of land in 1854 from a local native American Joseph James,” said Bell. “We are able to expand that history and that story with this encampment and tell the story prior to the 1850s and 1840s in Northeast Kansas.”

To ensure that the dwelling be accurate, the park has been working with the Prairie Band and Pottawatomie Nation in Northeast Kansas. The partnership will also help in providing visitors an accurate history.

“We want to be true to their history,” said Bell, “and really educate our visitors about the native Americans in Northeast Kansas.”

In addition to the new encampment, Tulips at Twilight will also include an audio cast app that provides an oral that was used for the first time last year.

“Last year we introduced out our Audio cast app that you can pull up on your mobile phone,” said Bell, “and it gives you an oral history of all the buildings and all the park, but this has been the big feature project.”

Tulips at Twilight runs from April 8-24 beginning at 7pm in the evening.

