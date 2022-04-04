Steve Anderson to depart KU St. Francis for private venture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus will be leaving the hospital to start a new “private venture.”

In a release sent Monday afternoon, Steve Anderson will step away from healthcare beginning June 1, 2022.

“Steve Anderson has been an outstanding leader during his nearly 4-year tenure at the St. Francis Campus,” stated Matt Maxfield, president of the Americas region with Ardent Health Services (“Ardent”). “He has led the transition of ownership to The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent and built patient and community confidence in the hospital and clinic’s services while maintaining outstanding quality and service for every patient.”

“Steve’s leadership at our St. Francis Campus came at a critical time, as The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent worked to ensure this long-standing health care institution could continue to serve Topeka and surrounding communities for generations to come,” said Bob Page, President and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System. “We are grateful for his support, as we build on the growing opportunities in the area to provide high-quality care.”

A national search to replace Anderson is underway.

The hospital says under Anderson’s leadership, the St. Francis Campus expanded in the community by acquiring the Tallgrass Ambulatory Surgery Center, developed three urgent care centers, and expanded local cancer care services by leading a successful affiliation of the cancer center with the University of Kansas Cancer Center.

