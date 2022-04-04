Advertisement

People across multiple backgrounds aspire to improve diversity

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People from a variety of backgrounds and cultures joined a discussion Monday in Seaman High School’s first multicultural diversity panel at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. public library.

The presentation highlights leaders representing distinct cultures: Native American, African American, Asian American, Hispanic-Latinx, and white. Panelists answered questions, sparked discussions among students, and everyone split into groups to have a deep conversation about racial equity.

13 NEWS spoke with Ishta Wabaunsee, the event organizer for the diversity panel.

“It came from a discussion of one of our students getting together saying that they wanted to have representation because a lot of the times they are not able to see that themselves,” said Wabaunsee. “Definitely, just talking about racial equity and inclusion and how we can make Topeka more united, because that is something that we have often times struggled with, and so, especially with the student’s perspective we will be able to see what our future leaders want.”

Panelists include Topeka City Council members Karen Hiller and Christina Valdivia-Alcala, local realtor Chen Liang, Marcus Miller of First Tee-Greater Topeka, and state representative Christina Haswood.

