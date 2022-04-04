Advertisement

Pedestrian struck and killed Friday night on Kansas Turnpike near Wichita

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike on the south side of Wichita, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Friday on the Kansas Turnpike in Wichita, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:24 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35 on the turnpike, near E. MacArthur Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Kia Forte was southbound on I-35 when a pedestrian entererd the roadway. The Kia then struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as Domonic Andrew Gibson, 25, of Wichita.

The driver of the Kia, Shereese Deiondra Brown, 25, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Brown was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Kia, Kelcy L. Martin, 23, of Glenwood, Ill., was reported to have suspected minor injuries. There was no record of Martin being transported to the hospital. The patrol said Martin was wearing her seat belt.

