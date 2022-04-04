Osage City man arrested for drugs following traffic stop

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man is facing drug charges following his arrest Monday morning.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael S. Brumbaugh, 50, of Osage City, was pulled over for a traffic violation on K-31 and S. Wanamaker Rd. around 8:21 a.m.

Officials say illegal narcotics were located during the stop.

Brumbaugh was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other information has been released.

