Advertisement

Osage City man arrested for drugs following traffic stop

Michael Brumbaugh
Michael Brumbaugh(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man is facing drug charges following his arrest Monday morning.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael S. Brumbaugh, 50, of Osage City, was pulled over for a traffic violation on K-31 and S. Wanamaker Rd. around 8:21 a.m.

Officials say illegal narcotics were located during the stop.

Brumbaugh was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Turner, 12
12-year-old boy killed in Sunday morning car accident
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Casey Wallace
Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional
FILE
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
FILE
Stormont Vail nurse cinches Dean of Baker School of Nursing position

Latest News

Live at Five
The Sunrise Project is the next organization to partner with Envista Credit Union in the...
EnvistaCares April partner focuses on building community
$2,092 was raised for Mana De Topeka after a full month of promotions and fundraising
Envista Credit Union announces March challenge results, announces April partner
The career fair gave those students a chance to network, getting the conversation started with...
WU tech holds health care career fair