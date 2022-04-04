Olathe woman seriously injured Saturday in Osage County crash

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman sustained serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:31 p.m. Saturday on US-56 highway, about a mile east of US-75 highway. The location was about five miles west of Overbrook.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2008 Toyota Corolla was westbound on US-56 when it attempted to pass a vehicle and struck an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Toyota, Ashley D. Payne, 31, of Olathe, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Payne was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Toyota, Eli Payne, 3, of Olathe, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Eli was in a safety restraint.

The driver of the Impala, Robin L. Lemke, 59, of Overbrook, was possibly injured, though there was no record of her being transported to the hospital. The patrol said Lemke, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.