Off-duty Topeka Police officer arrested in domestic incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Officer has been placed on administrative leave following an incident early Monday morning.

According to the Topeka Police Dept., Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1900 block of SE 37th around 2 a.m. at the request of TPD personnel.

When they arrived, two men were detained. Jordan D. Sterbenz, 32, of Topeka was arrested for domestic battery and Justin D. Sterbenz, 35, of Topeka was arrested for an outstanding failure to appear warrant.

Justin Sterbenz, 35, was arrested early Monday morning for an outstanding warrant. (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)

Off-duty officer Jordan Sterbenz was placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office review.

TPD says their agency is also conducting an internal review of the incident and called it “domestic in nature.”

No other information has been released.

