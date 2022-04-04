Oak Park High School declares Monday as Och Park Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Guard Ochai Agbaji’s hometown showed support with his high school declaring Monday as “Och Park Day” before the NCAA National Championship game.

He was asked about it on the podium in New Orleans and said it’s very special to him that his hometown is doing something for him. Head Coach Bill Self and Kansas Center David McCormack reacted with surprise and then smiles after learning what his high school is doing for him.

The hashtag #OchPark on Twitter is filled with teachers and students decked out in crimson and blue.

“‘Och Park’ was actually a nickname I had in high school that other schools would call our school instead of just Oak Park, they would just call us “Och Park” because they only knew me but no, it’s really special,” said Agbaji. “It’s actually a huge motivation seeing all those people and all the support that I get from my high school and the Kansas City area.”

Oak Park had his jersey retired at the school earlier this year.

The Jayhawks play North Carolina on Monday.

