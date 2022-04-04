New free COVID testing site coming to Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free COVID testing will continue in Shawnee Co. after Commissioners unanimously approved the health department’s plans for a drive-thru testing site.

Property across the street from the Shawnee Co. Health Department, owned by USD 501, will soon become a drive-thru COVID testing site.

“We felt like this was a good spot for that, there’s a lot of space for the site box there and the flow of traffic is important too.”

Last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) made the decision to move into an “endemic” approach to COVID-19, leaving testing up to local officials.

“As you all are probably well aware, the state has ended their free testing, mass testing operations so there would be no free testing options for COVID-19 in the county.”

Shawnee Co. health officials say while testing demand has dropped the need to provide accessible health care remains.

“We know we’ll be kind of a notable go-to we think for the community just for the role that we’ve played throughout the pandemic and again being really the only free option throughout the county.”

The new site will also be rapid testing only.

“We know results will be 15 minutes or less, so the demand on that could certainly be higher than we’ve seen for other tests that may take multiple days to result.”

The testing will be paid for using COVID-19 grant funds and will be re-evaluated on a month-to-month basis.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.