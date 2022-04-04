Advertisement

New Casey’s store set to open this week in North Topeka

A new Casey's store is set to open Thursday at 2133 N. Kansas Ave. in North Topeka.
A new Casey's store is set to open Thursday at 2133 N. Kansas Ave. in North Topeka.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is getting a new Casey’s convenience store and gas station this week.

The new store is set to open Thursday at 2133 N. Kansas Ave. The location is near the southwest corner of N. Kansas Avenue and US-24 highway.

A celebratory ribbon-cutting, and honorary pizza-slicing, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8.

It will be the fourth Casey’s store in Topeka. Other locations are at S.E. 6th and Rice Road; S.E. 45th and California Avenue; and S.W. 21st and Urish Road.

It will offer a six-gasoline pump island setup with the following fuel types: 87E, 87C, 91C, E85 & Diesel.

The 4,562 square-foot North Topeka store will be open seven days a week, from 4 a.m. to midnight.

Special promotions will be offered during the store’s grand-opening celebration from April 7 to May 3, including $1 single topping pizza slices; 50-cent doughnuts; $1 medium fountain drinks; and $1 coffee.

According to a news release, Casey’s is the third-largest convenience-store chain and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

In addition to pizza, Casey’s sells fuel; bakery items; breakfast sandwiches and burritos; coffee; snacks; and freshly prepared foods.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make the lives of our guests and communities better each day,” said Darren Rebelez, president and chief executive officer of Casey’s. “We’re excited to welcome our neighbors to our new stores where they can find everything they need to keep their day going, including our delicious handmade pizza, snacks and drinks, and other daily needs.”

A local charitable donation has also been made to Logan Elementary School, 1124 N.W. Lyman Road, in Casey’s name.

Casey’s, an Ankeny-Iowa based company founded more than 50 years ago, is a Fortune 500 company with more than 2,400 locations.

For more information, visit www.caseys.com.

