Monday forecast: Near/above average temperatures to begin the week

**Monitoring areas of fog this morning, dense at times especially along and east of HWY 75**

This week will feature comfortable temperatures to begin the week but a cool down to end the week. The best chance for rain will be late Tuesday into Tuesday night but not everyone will receive rain.

The highest chance for rain will be south of I-70 on Tuesday night where the highest chance for getting at least 0.20″ will occur. For the rest of northeast KS most spots will get a Trace to 0.10″ if you get any rain at all.

While one model is indicating some very light rain late Thursday into Thursday night, the next best chance for rain may not be until the first half of next work week.

Normal High: 64/Normal Low: 40 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t completely rule out a brief light rain shower or sprinkles but the probability isn’t high enough to include in the 8 day with most spots dry. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds E/SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of rain after 4pm. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S/W 5-10 mph. A cold front late will increase winds out of the northwest in north-central KS.

Scattered rain showers, isolated t-storm will continue through at least Tuesday evening with the rain chance pushing down to the south after midnight leading to clearing skies. This will set up mostly sunny skies Wednesday before clouds increase from the north in the afternoon hours.

A strong cold front pushes through Wednesday night (mainly dry) with temperatures cooler and more in the low-mid 50s to end the week. Gusts 30-45 mph will be likely as well so won’t be the nicest end to the week.

The weekend warms back up with 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

Taking Action:

Areas of dense fog early this morning. Use caution and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Slight chance of rain tomorrow afternoon, better chance in the evening mainly south of I-70.

Wind gusts at least 20 mph are likely starting Wednesday and lasting through Sunday (Saturday the only exception). Thursday will have the strongest winds and Wednesday will have the highest fire danger threat.

The Royals home opener is Thursday and it’s going to be chilly, highs may struggle to reach 50° with gusts 35 mph. The good news is, as the series continues Saturday and Sunday the weather will be much nicer. Temperatures could get down to the freezing mark or colder Friday and Saturday mornings. Remember late April is when we typically get our last freeze of the season.



