Man, 71, seriously injured Sunday in police chase in Mitchell County

A 71-year-old man was seriously injured after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed during a police chase Sunday afternoon just east of Cawker City in Mitchell County, authorities said.(KY3)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAWKER CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed during a police chase Sunday afternoon in Mitchell County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on US-24 highway, about a mile east of Cawker City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Toyota RAV4 was westbound on US-24 at speeds between 80 and 90 mph when it crossed left of center. The driver lost control of the SUV, which entered the south ditch lined with drainage rock.

The RAV4 then rolled end-over-end and came to rest on its passenger side facing east, the patrol said.

The driver, Monte J. Jackson, 71, of Glen Elder, was reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit.

The patrol said Jackson, who was alone in the SUV, was wearing his seat belt.

