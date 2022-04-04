Family support means everything to KU’s Jalen Wilson

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIBW) - There were several loud voices cheering on the Jayhawks as they advanced to the Championship game. None more meaningful than those closest to the athletes: their family.

Winning is a special feeling.

“You can’t be nothing but proud of all the players on Kansas.” Jace Wilson, Jalen Wilson’s brother, said.

Especially when your loved one is in the middle of it.

“It’s amazing. My son has dreamt about this moment for his entire life,” Lisa Wilson, Jalen Wilson’s mother. “So, to see it come to reality is just a blessing. We’re so excited.”

Jalen Wilson’s family has been following along the March Madness journey, cheering him on the whole way.

“Hearing his name, just seeing him out there on the court, It brought tears to my eyes.” Lisa Wilson said.

“Very proud brother moment,” Jace Wilson said “He’s worked so hard. He’s been working for this since he was a little kid. Been dreaming for this since he was a little kid. So, it’s just a very proud moment and I’m very proud to be his brother.”

Having that support has meant everything to the Jayhawks forward.

“My family is everything to me,” Jalen Wilson, KU forward, said. “Throughout everything this year they’ve just always been my backbone, people I can always go to to talk to about anything.”

“The support that they give me, the love, it’s unconditional and without them, I wouldn’t ever be in this position I’m in. My family is everything to me.”

The Wilson’s are proud of the journey basketball has taken Jalen.

“I’m so proud,” Lisa Wilson said. “When they play together like that, I don’t think anyone can stop them.”

