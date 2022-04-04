EnvistaCares April partner focuses on building community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunrise Project is the next organization to partner with Envista Credit Union in the EnvistaCares Challenge.

The EnvistaCares Challenge includes marketing, promotions, and media exposure worth more than $12,000 for the selected partner of the month, along with a $2,500 challenge grant. With the challenge grant, Envista will match every single dollar the Sunrise Project has earned in April up to $2,500.

Envista said it will also create a promotional video for its April partner.

“Envista’s core values are integrity, unity, empower, exceed and impact. The Sunrise Project shares our values as they work to empower people in unity and community to make an impact in their own lives and the lives of those around them,” said Tara Dimick, chief business development officer for Envista. “Through the EnvistaCares Challenge, we have the opportunity to come alongside the Sunrise Project as they lead, inspire, and impact the Lawrence community.”

The Sunrise Project provides people of all ages and backgrounds an opportunity to build an equitable community with education, food, and social connection through its food pantry, community meals, gardens, and even an orchard.

“Sunrise Project provides the space for people of all ages and backgrounds to find community, care for each other and grow. We do it together,” said Melissa Freiburger, executive director of Sunrise Project.

According to Envista, the EnvsitaCares Challenge began in April 2019 and has so far helped raise $460,000 for local organizations and non-profits.

Donations to the Sunrise Project can be submitted online.

