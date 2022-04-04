Advertisement

Envista Credit Union announces March challenge results, announces April partner

$2,092 was raised for Mana De Topeka after a full month of promotions and fundraising
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union announced the results of its March Cares Challenge!

$2,092 was raised for Mana De Topeka after a full month of promotions and fundraising. Mana de Topeka is part of a national Latina organization that works to empower Mexican American women through advocacy and leadership development. With the pandemic hampering fundraising efforts over the last couple of years, they say Envista’s help came at the right time.

“We have educational programs and leadership programs that really could use some funding, and Envista came along at such a wonderful time,” past Mana De Topeka President Veronica Padilla said. “It’s going to be so helpful for our programs.”

Envista will partner with a Lawrence non-profit for its April challenge. Sunrise Project strives to promote an equitable community through its food pantries, community meals, and education programs. You can go to EnvistaCares.com if you would like to give.

