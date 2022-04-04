District Attorney and YMCA spread awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The district attorney’s office and the YMCA are just some of the many entities looking to stop child abuse by spreading awareness through Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said, “My challenge to everyone hearing this would be: if you’re not going to step up and take responsibility for it and make a report then who will?”

People were encouraged to wear blue on April 1 to help spread awareness.

Kagay wants people to be on the lookout if they’re around children. He said if you see something, say something and report it to law enforcement immediately.

“We have a tendency as human beings when things are uncomfortable to kind of turn away and not face that thing that makes us uncomfortable, that’s human nature. This is one of those things when we can not do that,” he said. “We can not do that because the child who is being abused does not have an option to turn away from it.”

The YMCA of Topeka is one of the many places where a child can feel safe.

“We go above and beyond to do that. Whether it be in one of our camps or at our two childcare centers. Just knowing that those kids are protected just makes it much easier for them and their families to come here,” said Terry Jones, Director of Child Care Services.

The YMCA is licensed by the state and the staff is mandatory reporters when they see something wrong. It’s important for them to catch the signs early on.

“If we don’t catch it in the early stage it’s going to prolong and most of the time abused kids turn into abusers and so if you can stop it early you can catch it and hopefully, hopefully, you can break that cycle,” said Jones.

He said that before you judge someone who may change their behavior, you have to understand where they’re coming from.

“A lot of kids are going through that. Grade school all the way up to high school and you still don’t know what that child is going through. So if we give more notice to child abuse or what’s going on there then again, I think that cycle would stop,” said Jones.

The YMCA has two child care centers. Their summer camp is for kindergarten through middle school and will start on May 28.

While physical abuse is the most visible form of violence against children, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said emotional abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect also result in serious harm. He said ignoring a child’s needs, putting them in unsupervised or dangerous situations, or creating a sense of being unwanted are all forms of abuse.

