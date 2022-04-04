Advertisement

Applications for crime victim assistance programs are available

Applications are now open for six grant programs to provide assistance to victims of crime.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for six grant programs to provide assistance to victims of crime.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt made the announcement Monday, saying the funds are meant to assist local and state crime victim assistance organizations in Kansas by providing direct services to crime victims and developing prevention programs that address violence.

According to Schmidt’s office, more than $2.5 million in grants were awarded in 2021 from six different state programs through the attorney general’s office.

Here are the six programs with grant opportunities open:

Child Exchange and Visitation Center Program (CEVC) - This program provides supervised child exchange and visitations to children and families at risk due to circumstances related to domestic or family violence.

Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund (HTVAF) - This fund was created in 2013 by the Kansas Legislature (K.S.A. 75-758) to give training to Kansas law enforcement agencies to fight human trafficking. It would provide care, treatment, and other services for victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

Child Abuse and Neglect (CVAF-CA) - Provides assistance for ongoing program expenses that assist child victims.

Crime Victims Assistance Fund (CVAF) - This fund establishes and maintains new programs that provide services to the victims of crimes. The fund also helps with the operating expenses for crime victim programs.

State Protection from Abuse Fund (PFA) - This fund provides temporary emergency shelter for adults who are victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their dependent children. It also gives counseling services and assistance to the victims and their children, or educational services aimed to reduce domestic violence or sexual assault.

Child Advocacy Center Fund (CAC) - Provides for Child Advocacy Centers’ ongoing expenses.

The deadline to submit all applications is on May 3, 2022.

To find out more about the application process for each program, click here. They will be accepted through the Grant Management System on the website.

