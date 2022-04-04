24-Hour Traffic Study Starts Tuesday on Auburn Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic study aimed at improving Auburn Road is set to get underway in Shawnee County. Beginning Tuesday, April 5th at 8 pm, it will run 24 hours through Wednesday, April 6th.

Quality Counts will be collecting traffic data on Auburn Road from 21st to 37th Streets. The study will provide traffic data for future improvements on this segment of Auburn Road, according to a media release Monday morning. Shawnee County Public Works requested the study from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) through the agency’s Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP).

“These traffic studies are merely an early first step in Shawnee County’s extended plans to improve Auburn Road, beginning with the segment between SW 25th Street (K-4 Highway) and SW 37th Street,” Public Works Director Curt Niehaus said.

According to the media release, TEAP provides federal funds to local municipalities and counties that have traffic engineering needs--however, they often do not have the staff or funding to research the issues. The funds are often directed to roadways and intersections that are not on state routes maintained by KDOT.

