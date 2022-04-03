WWII Army Nurse Veteran gets parade for her 100th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II Army Nurse Veteran celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday afternoon with a parade at the Homestead of Topeka.

Helen Rhodes grew up in Tampa, Kansas before moving to Wichita for nursing school. She was always interested in helping others and that workload was increased during World War II.

She did basic training in Colorado and then headed to Fort Riley. She served for 18 months in the states.

“One good thing we were proud of is that we were in a nursing magazine. I think it was the front page and I look at all that and I was lucky to live like that.”

Her parents were happy she was safe and did not serve overseas during her time.

“They were worried about us like all parents are and I didn’t want them to have that on their minds to worry.”

While in high school, she met someone very special.

“Then one night, I get this call from J Frank, wanted a date and I kept him.”

They were married for 65 years until he passed.

J was a paratrooper in the US Army during WWII and received multiple accolades, including the purple heart.

The two came back to Kansas after the war and had three kids.

“She is beyond excited to be with great-grandkids and even the little ones are excited to be with great-Grammy. Family is number one. Whatever situation she’s in, she makes the most of it,” said her daughter, Jenny Lee.

She volunteered at the school and church. She even went to the hospital to help out when the 1966 tornado hit.

Helen credits her long life to her hardworking family. Jenny said that trait was passed down.

“We call her the “Iron horse” she doesn’t have any pain,” said Jenny. “She enjoys life and makes the best of everything. We should all be like her and we’re working on it.”

Helen is happy to see the day she turns 100 years old and to be surrounded by a loving family as a drive-through parade from the VFW riders, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and Veteran Affairs staff members stopped by Homestead of Topeka to give her a parade for her big day.

“I feel like I was brought up very good,” said Helen. “I had a loving family and we have a whole bunch now. All of them have turned out well. So why couldn’t I be happy.”

