WHERE TO WATCH: KU at the National Championship in New Orleans

File photo.
File photo.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Championship Game where KU will take on UNC kicks off on Monday, April 4th at 8:20 p.m. on TBS.

Those without cable can still stream the game live. No cable is required. TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and NCAA March Madness Live.

For those going out to watch the game in Lawrence, Ku Athletics has invited fans to watch Kansas face North Carolina in the national championship live from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawerence.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, and admission to the watch party is free. Concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Play together. Win together.

Posted by Kansas Men's Basketball on Sunday, April 3, 2022

