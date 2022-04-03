Advertisement

Topeka Jayhawk Club cheer on KU as they advance to the NCAA Championship
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of the Jayhawks’ biggest fans gathered here in Topeka for a watch party.

The Topeka Jayhawks Club came together to cheer on KU for their sixteenth final four appearance.

The Topeka Jayhawk Club has been coming to Wings Etc. for every March Madness game.

“It’s so much fun to enjoy the whole game with everybody who are Jayhawk fans, so to me it makes it a lot more fun than just watching it at home,” said club president, Margo Leonard.

The fan club is open to anyone and everyone but they do have one requirement.. you must be a Jayhawks fan.

“It only costs twenty dollars to join the club and you get a KU related gift, a basketball poster and if you’re a new member, you get some other gifts, we also do a lot of fun stuff.”

The club is also known for sending off and welcoming back KU players out at Forbes Field.

The Topeka Jayhawks Club will be back at Wings Etc. on Monday, if you would like to sign up click here.

