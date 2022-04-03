Sunday night forecast: Light rain showers tonight and cooler Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cloudy skies should become less dense Monday as a cold front passes through tonight. There is a chance for light rain showers tonight with rain becoming a touch heavier in East Kansas. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.10″ for those that do see rain. Temperatures tonight cool down to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be a little more sunny with some clouds hanging around through the day. Temperatures Monday will also be cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds should also be light out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. We’ll be in the low 40s again Monday night before warming to near 70º Tuesday afternoon. Similar to tonight we are tracking a cold front to pass through Tuesday evening bringing a chance for rain for eastern Kansas. Rainfall amounts will be light once again with most spots maybe seeing 0.10″.

Winds really begin to ramp up on Wednesday night and Thursday with northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph and wind gusts near 40 mph possible. Temperatures tumble into the low to mid 50s for Thursday and Friday with skies becoming sunny. This next weekend is split between the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

We are mainly tracking isolated rain for this evening, not everyone will see rain and those that do may not even notice it due to how light and short lived it will be. Expect a few sprinkles this evening.

