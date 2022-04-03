Sunday forecast: Cloudy, warmer and scattered light rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We will warm to the upper 60s and may even touch 70º in some spots despite the cloud cover this afternoon. There is also very high fire danger today in North-Central Kansas where relative Humidity could be as low as 20%. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph turning to be from the northwest tonight behind a cold front. Just ahead of the front we are tracking a chance at some very light rain showers and sprinkles. Rainfall amounts will be low if measurable at all.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusts near 25 mph. A slight chance for light rain and sprinkles exists between 3pm - 10pm.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall amounts tonight may amount to 0.05″ so don’t get too excited about the rain chance. Skies may clear briefly on Monday with temperatures nice in the low 60s with light northeast winds. Clouds return Monday night with another chance for scattered sprinkles.

Tuesday will be warm with temperatures reaching near 70º again with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph under partly cloudy skies. There is another round of light rain moving through Tuesday night, but like before rainfall amounts will be between 0.01″ and 0.10″ with the heavier rainfall totals being to our east in Missouri and even southeast Kansas. Similar to Monday, temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 60s behind a cold front Tuesday night with winds a little breezy at 10 to 20 mph.

Winds really begin to ramp up on Wednesday night and Thursday with northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph and wind gusts near 40 mph possible. Temperatures tumble into the low to mid 50s for Thursday and Friday with skies becoming sunny. This next weekend is split between the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

We are mainly tracking isolated rain for this evening, not everyone will see rain and those that do may not even notice it due to how light and short lived it will be. Expect a few sprinkles this evening.

