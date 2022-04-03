Occupants were able to evacuate from a kitchen fire in Manhattan Sunday

Advertisement

By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt in a kitchen fire in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Manhattan Fire Department, around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, fire crews were dispatched to 2911 Dondee Drive for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found a one-story single-family dwelling with light smoke showing from the rear.

The home was searched for occupants and crews extinguished a stove fire that had spread into the hood, and then to the outside of the structure. 

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. 

Manhattan Fire says One occupant was evaluated on scene by Riley County EMS for smoke inhalation. 

Five dogs and the occupant exited the structure before our arrival, and another dog was removed uninjured after the fire was extinguished.   

The loss is estimated at $5,000 for contents and $20,000 for the structure.

The owner is listed as Paul Nobbe Jr. of Honolulu, HI.

The fire cause is under investigation at this time.

