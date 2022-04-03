Jayhawks advance to the Championship over Villanova in Final Four match

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The No.1 seed Kansas Jayhawks are heading to the NCAA Championship after their win over No.2 Villanova, 81-65.

The Jayhawks took an early lead with the first three by Ochai Agbaji with an assist from Jalen Wilson. They were able to keep strong command of the first half with as much as a 19 point gap.

KU ended the first half with a 40-29 lead.

KU also made the first score of the second half - a layup by Agbajiw with an assist from Christian Braun. Villanova attempted to come back in the second half with the score dwindling to a 10 point lead for the Jayhawks.

However, the ‘Hawks kept command and came out on top with 81-65.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.