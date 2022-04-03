Fans celebrate Jayhawks advancing to National Championship game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WIBW) - It’s on to the Championship game.

“The feeling is indescribable.”

“Insane.” Spencer Sabates, a KU fan from Kansas City, said.

“Awesome. Amazing,” Barbara Cloud, a KU fan from Lenexa, said. “We’re due. It’s our turn. We’re ready.”

The Jayhawks pulled off the wire-to-wire victory over Villanova. A dominant first half made the difference.

“Man it took the pressure off right away,” Jim Wagy, a KU Fan from Kansas City, said. “Went up by almost 19. But, we kind of sweated it out in the second half.”

“It was a roller coaster,” Ashley Wagy, a KU Fan from Kansas City, said. “You know, we’re so dominant in the first half and I was so confident, but then it got to the second half and I was starting to get a little nervous. I just have so much faith in our Jayhawks and I knew we would pull off that win.”

“The team really came together,” Jim Wagy said. “That’s a great team.”

Now that the Jayhawks have advanced to the biggest stage, the fans know KU will finish the job.

“Well I have immense faith in the Jayhawks,” Sabates said. “I think the Jayhawks could take on Goliath.”

“We’re a blue blood. Yeah, we kind of expect to be here, but it’s been 10 years,” Adam Taff, a KU Fan from Kansas City, said. “And before that, it was 20 years. So we’d like to get another one. These opportunities don’t come around very often so we’re ready.”

“There’s nothing quite like it,” Bob Green, a KU Fan from Kansas City, said. “Nothing quite like watching your Jayhawks in New Orleans. Win the semifinals to go to the Natty.”

Just load the wagon. Kansas is in the Title game.

“I’ve seen them raise champions,” Cloud said. “We’ve been to every Final Four for years. But, this is such a special team with all the challenges they’ve had. It would be really really special.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.