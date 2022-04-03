Aggieville Showdown Grand Drive brings cattle to Moro St. for 2nd year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Competitors from across the Midwest came to Manhattan for the chance to show their cattle on Moro Street in Aggieville on Saturday.

Nearly 200 individuals competed in the Aggieville Showdown, showing cattle in one of two categories…market beef or breeding heifer.

The top six in each category moved on to the Grand Drive in Aggieville on Saturday evening.

The judges took one last look over the animals to decide who would win Grand and Reserve Champion.

Competitors receive feedback from the judges and learn a lot about hard work while preparing for shows.

“If your cow gets away, just yank the halter down and that’s mostly the important thing.” 2022 Aggieville Showdown, Shorthorn Breeding Heifer competitor, Kennedy Keatley says.

“It’s a lot of work. You’ve just got to work hard, put in the work at home and then you do it in the showring.” 2022 Aggieville Showdown, Reserve Intermediate Showman, Olivia Walrod says.

Results can be found on the Aggieville Showdown Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.