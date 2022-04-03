12-year-old boy killed in early morning car accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an email from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old boy died as a result of injuries from a car accident in the 8300 block of SE Ratner Road of Berryton, Kansas.

The accident happened early Sunday shortly after 12:30 am. The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received word of the accident and alerted first responders.

According to police, a 2004 Acura was going Southbound when it lost control, entered the West ditch and struck a culvert causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The front passenger of the 2004 Acura, a 12-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders attempted life saving procedures but the boy was later pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and there is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. We will add updates as they become available.

