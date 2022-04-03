Advertisement

12-year-old boy killed in early morning car accident

In an email from Topeka police, Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old boy died as a result...
In an email from Topeka police, Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old boy died as a result of injuries from a car accident in the 8300 block of SE Ratner Road of Berryton, Kansas.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an email from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Brian Hill announced a 12-year-old boy died as a result of injuries from a car accident in the 8300 block of SE Ratner Road of Berryton, Kansas.

The accident happened early Sunday shortly after 12:30 am. The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received word of the accident and alerted first responders.

According to police, a 2004 Acura was going Southbound when it lost control, entered the West ditch and struck a culvert causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The front passenger of the 2004 Acura, a 12-year-old boy, was ejected from the vehicle.

First responders attempted life saving procedures but the boy was later pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and there is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. We will add updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Casey Wallace
Man imprisoned for marijuana distribution dies at Lansing Correctional
FILE
Stormont Vail nurse cinches Dean of Baker School of Nursing position
FILE
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email
Tray'vonne Jones
Father of slain Topeka infant charged with murder

Latest News

reina flores live shot mass street
reina flores live shot mass street
2022 Aggieville Showdown Showmanship winners
Aggieville Showdown Grand Drive brings cattle to Moro St. for 2nd year
Aggieville Showdown Grand Drive brought cattle to Aggieville for 2nd year
KU punches trip to NCAA Championship with victory over Villanova
KU punches trip to NCAA Championship with victory over Villanova