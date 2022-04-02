Stormont Vail nurse cinches Dean of Baker School of Nursing position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Stormont Vail nurse and teacher has been named as the Dean of the Baker School of Nursing located on the health network’s campus.

Stormont Vail Health says Libby Rosen, Ph.D., RN, has been named as the Baker University School of Nursing Dean on its campus. She was appointed as Interim Dean in October 2021 and named the permanent Dean on Jan. 1, 2022.

Stormont Vail said Rosen’s nursing days started at its own School of Nursing when she graduated in the mid-1970s. After graduation, it said she started as a registered nurse in labor and delivery, helped start the first freestanding birth center in Kansas and then returned to Stormont Vail for work.

In its facilities, the health network said Rosen has worked as a nurse in neonatal intensive care, labor and delivery, been a supervisor, unit director, coordinator, and teacher of child and parenting classes. She is also part of the team that created and developed the Breastfeeding Center at Stormont.

Rosen earned her Bachelor’s in Nursing from Washburn University in 1994 and her Ph.D. from the University of Kansas Medical Center in 2009. As she worked toward her Ph.D., Stormont Vail said Rosen became an instructor with the Baker University School of Nursing at Stormont Vail in obstetrics, pediatrics, and leadership.

The health network said Rosen started teaching full-time as a professor with tenure in nursing research and theory while she also developed Baker’s Graduate program for nursing.

Stormont Vail said Rosen was named Nursing of the Year for School of Nursing Educator by KU School of Nursing in 2014, was honored with the Teaching Excellence award by Baker University School of Nursing in 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2019, and was a two-time winner of the Janet Sevier Gilbreath Special Project Recognition.

The health network said Rosen knows nursing, Stormont Vail, and the Baker nursing program like the back of her hand. It said this knowledge will help her lead the program as students learn and gain experience in Stormont Vail.

Stormont Vail said it could not be more thrilled to have Rosen serve as the Dean of Baker University School of Nursing.

