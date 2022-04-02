‘Sneaker Soiree’ a sold out success for GOTR of the Flint Hills

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 150 people dressed in their fanciest clothes and paired it with their favorite sneakers on Friday night to support Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills.

The inaugural Sneaker Soiree was off to the races with social hour followed by a fashion show with Girls on the Run participants, alumna and families

During the fashion show, testimonials from Girls on the Run participants were shared with the audience with stories of improved confidence.

Funds raised from the Soiree will be used to provide additional program scholarships making Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills more accessible to low-income families.

“It’s really amazing that the community came out and really showed up, and they showed up for our girls and that’s what really counts that…that’s who we’re here for and that we’re here to make a difference for them.” Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills Executive Director, Candice McIntosh says.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills promotes social, emotional and physical skills to girls in grades 3 through 8 with programs at schools in 10 counties in northeast and northcentral Kansas.

