Services set for late Marshall Co. Communications Sgt., Clerk

Bobbi Price
Bobbi Price
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says services have been set for late Communications Sergeant and Clerk Bobbi Price.

A viewing has been scheduled for April 6.

Meanwhile, Price’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on April 7 at the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 N. 10th St., in Marysville.

Price passed away on Thursday morning, March 31, as a result of health complications. She worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 38 years.

