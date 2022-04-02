Services set for late Marshall Co. Communications Sgt., Clerk

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says services have been set for late Communications Sergeant and Clerk Bobbi Price.

A viewing has been scheduled for April 6.

Meanwhile, Price’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on April 7 at the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 200 N. 10th St., in Marysville.

Price passed away on Thursday morning, March 31, as a result of health complications. She worked for the Sheriff’s Office for 38 years.

